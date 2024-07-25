United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Rentals Stock Performance
Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $38.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $754.26. 1,203,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $663.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.57. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $768.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
United Rentals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at United Rentals
In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
