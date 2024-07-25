Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-16.200 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $19.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.99. 2,759,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,201. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

