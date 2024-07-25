Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 625,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Washington University acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $35,886,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

