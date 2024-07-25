Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 62.4% in July

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 111,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,958. Urban One has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

