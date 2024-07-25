UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $5.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 226,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UWM by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. UWM has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $726.89 million, a P/E ratio of 253.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

