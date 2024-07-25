Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.
Valero Energy Stock Up 5.8 %
Valero Energy stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,248. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO
Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.