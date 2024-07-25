Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva Trading Down 1.9 %

Valneva stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Valneva has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $499.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.