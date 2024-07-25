Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Valneva Trading Down 1.9 %
Valneva stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Valneva has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $499.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.20.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
