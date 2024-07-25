VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.56. 18,584,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,322. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

