Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.80 and last traded at C$22.73. Approximately 51,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 82,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.69.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.48.

