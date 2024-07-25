Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Veris Residential updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 420,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRE

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.