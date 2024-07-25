Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Carmen Bozic Sells 2,280 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,779.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $491.65. 745,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.37. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $503.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $277,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

