Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.48. 17,452,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

