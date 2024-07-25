Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 141,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 84,044 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $37.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Viad Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $746.95 million, a PE ratio of -98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 227.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

See Also

