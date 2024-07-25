Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Vicor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 75,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,659. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

