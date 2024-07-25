VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 63,661 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.05.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

