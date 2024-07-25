VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 63,661 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $50.05.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.