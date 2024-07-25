Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at William Blair

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.77.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $254.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day moving average of $274.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

