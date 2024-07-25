Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.