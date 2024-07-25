Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 5.8 %

VDMCY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,196. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

