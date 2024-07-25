Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wag! Group Trading Up 29.8 %

Wag! Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

