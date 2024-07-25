Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wag! Group Trading Up 29.8 %
Wag! Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Wag! Group
