Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.93 million and $1.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00041280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,124,189 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.