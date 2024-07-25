Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 501,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,855,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.