Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Waste Connections Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.51. 1,404,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.