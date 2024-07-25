Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 744,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wearable Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 33,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

