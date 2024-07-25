Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 744,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:WLDS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 33,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Wearable Devices
