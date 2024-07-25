Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.
Weatherford International Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 2,084,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Weatherford International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
