WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.
WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
