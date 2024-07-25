Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s current price.

INZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 303,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $358.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.53. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 756,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.