West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 14.4 %
NYSE WST traded down $46.61 on Thursday, reaching $277.16. 3,347,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
