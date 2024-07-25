Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $82.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

