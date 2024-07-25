Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

WNEB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 1,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

