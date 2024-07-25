Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25-10.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,809. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,236,441.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,236,441.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,746 shares of company stock worth $5,955,249 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

