WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.98-16.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68-2.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

