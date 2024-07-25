Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.57. 1,741,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.