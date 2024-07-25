Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182.03 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $646.28 million and $182.03 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,819,040 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 291,627,284.061092 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.21640863 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $225,238,061.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

