Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.39 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $413.17 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,683,173,218,868 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,677,940,811,595.857. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004822 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $4,499,879.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

