Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.32 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSE:WH traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

