X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 3,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

X Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

X Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Free Report ) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of X Financial worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

