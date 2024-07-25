Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Xerox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Xerox has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

