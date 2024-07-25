Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Xerox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Xerox Stock Performance
NYSE:XRX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Xerox has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Xerox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on XRX
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xerox
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.