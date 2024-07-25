XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

XOMA Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ XOMAP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. XOMA has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

