Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in July

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamato Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YATRY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 1,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Yamato has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

