Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in July

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yamato Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YATRY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 1,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Yamato has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.
Yamato Company Profile
