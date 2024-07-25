Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of YUEIY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 1,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.3977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

