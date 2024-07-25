Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 21,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

