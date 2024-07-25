Zacks Research Comments on USA Compression Partners LP’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 in the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

