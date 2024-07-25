Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.67.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,476,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $337.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

