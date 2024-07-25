Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 174,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 37,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Zimtu Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 16.09.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

