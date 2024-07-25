Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

