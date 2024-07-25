Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 480.0% in July

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 1,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

