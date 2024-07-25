ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 7.1% Higher

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 12,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 68,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

ZK International Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

