Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.13 million. Zynex also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 106,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,112. Zynex has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, June 14th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

