10,000 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.32. 1,058,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RC. BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

