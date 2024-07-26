1,034 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.36. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

